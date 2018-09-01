On Wednesday, August 29, the winners of the Dominica Film Challenge were announced by the Discover Dominica Authority (DDA).

For the challenge, six teams of the best videographers/storytellers on the island went out to film unique and compelling scenes of what Dominica has to offer visitors.

Derek Galon and Margaret Gajek, with their film “Hiking an Island Reborn,” took home the social media prize.

The film is centered around the theme ‘Hiking’ and gives a fascinating insight into the versatile hiking experience available right now in the Nature Island, from leisurely strolls along trails through the quickly-renewing forest vegetation, or exploring seascapes, to canyoning adventures down cliffs and gorges!