News In Review Podcast June 5-9
Dominica News Online - Saturday, June 10th, 2017
Welcome to the DNO News In Review. Among the major stories this week, Dominica described as a “very promising” partner for Russia, King Dice undertakes a business venture and the DDA launches a campaign aimed at visitors from the region.
All these and more in this report by Nicole Georges Benett.
