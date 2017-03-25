DNO is pleased to present the second edition of its weekly news in review podcast in collaboration with Nicole Georges-Bennett of life101radio.net. The feature provides a summary of major events of the week and is published on DNO on Saturdays. It is also played on life101radio.net at 12.45 pm on Saturdays. Full details of the stories are available on DNO’s homepage.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: iTunes | Android | RSS