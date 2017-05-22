A bill for an act to amend Dominica’s election laws goes before Parliament on Tuesday, PM Skerrit and others sue American blogger Kenneth Rijock, A former West Indies Test umpire becomes president of the DOC and Dominica registers yet another centenarian.

Just some of the highlights of the past week in the DNO News In Review for the week of the 15th to the 19th of May. The reader is of course, Nicole Georges-Bennett.