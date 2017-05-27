News In Review Podcast May 22-26Dominica News Online - Saturday, May 27th, 2017 at 9:38 AM
PM Skerrit suspends Parliament prematurely, New Jungle Bay Villas development gets under way in Soufriere, police investigate death of Fond Cole man and charge another with murder and Government says it was unaware of Iranian national Ali Reza Monfared’s troubles before 2016….just a taste of the many, interesting stories on News In Review this week.
Let’s join Nicole Georges-Bennett of life101radio.net for the full package.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
