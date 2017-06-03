News In Review Podcast May 29-June 2Dominica News Online - Saturday, June 3rd, 2017 at 11:55 AM
Among the stories on DNO News In Review Podcast this week: Plans underway for Reunion Year 2018 in Dominica, PM Skerrit comments on US withdrawal from international climate change accord at Russia Economic Forum and attorneys representing Kieron Pinard-Byrne give Lennox Linton deadline for payment of court costs arising from a law suit between the two.
But a lot more happened as we hear in this report by Nicole Georges Bennett.
