News In Review Podcast May 8-12Dominica News Online - Saturday, May 13th, 2017 at 10:42 AM
This week on the DNO News In Review: Cable & wireless acquires Marpin, Q95 FM Radio under fire from its listeners and DOMLEC reports an increase in profits, among many other stories published on DNO this past week.
Let’s join Nicole of life101radio.net
