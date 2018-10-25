Tropical Storm Kirk has crossed over St. Lucia and moved into the Eastern Caribbean but according to the latest advisory from the Dominica Meteorological Service, a Tropical Storm Warning remains in effect for Dominica. Tropical storm conditions are affecting the area.

At 11pm, Tropical Storm Kirk was located near latitude 13.8 North and longitude 61.4 West, 98 miles or 158 kilometers south south-west of Dominica. Maximum sustained winds remain near 50mph and extend 150 miles primarily to the east of the center. Kirk is moving slightly slower, to the west, near 12 mph.

At about 8:30pm, Kirk made landfall on St. Lucia and moved into the Caribbean Sea. Strong upper level north westerlies have so far kept most of the active cloud masses across the islands to the south of Dominica. Heavy showers and winds are still occurring far east of the centre.

Winds gusting to tropical storm force (up to 45kts/ 50mph) are expected to persist across the Dominica into tomorrow. Pockets of moderate to heavy showers, periods of rain and scattered thunderstorms are expected to continue affecting the island as well. Just over an inch of rainfall (25.0mm) has been recorded in some areas so far. An accumulation of about 4 to 6 inches (100 to 150 mm) with isolated higher amounts in elevated areas is still being projected into tomorrow.

People in areas prone to flooding, landslides and falling rocks are advised to be extremely vigilant and to exercise extreme caution as life threatening flash flooding and landslides are possible. A FLOOD WARNING is in effect for Dominica.

Residents are advised to take all necessary precautions to protect life and property.

Large waves of up to 4.0m (13 feet) and dangerous rip-tides are occurring. These adverse sea-conditions are expected to persist into the week-end when northerly swells being generated by Post-Tropical Cyclone Leslie in the north-central Atlantic, will move southwards across the Lesser Antilles.

Mariners and other users of the sea should remain extremely cautious. Small craft operators and sea-bathers are advised to stay out of the water. A High-Surf Advisory and Small-Craft Warning will remain in effect for Dominica until 6am Monday October 1st.

A small-craft Warning means in this case that mean seas equal to or greater than 3m (10ft) will be affecting the marine area.

A High-Surf Advisory is issued when breaking wave action poses a threat to life and property within the surf zone.

The next update on Tropical Storm Kirk will be issued by the Dominica Meteorological Service at 2 am.