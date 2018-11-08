12 shot dead in California; shooter identified as a former marineDominica News Online - Thursday, November 8th, 2018 at 3:05 PM
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — A Marine Corps veteran who had served in Afghanistan fatally shot at least 12 people Wednesday night when he stormed a crowded country and western dance hall in Thousand Oaks, Calif., the authorities said.
The Ventura County sheriff, Geoff Dean, said that the gunman, Ian David Long of nearby Newbury Park, Calif., apparently took his own life after being confronted by officers responding to the Wednesday night attack. The .45-caliber handgun he used was purchased legally, but had been outfitted with an extended magazine.
The shooting came just over a year after 58 people were killed at a country music festival in Las Vegas when a gunman opened fire from a high-rise hotel room. There was an eerie parallel between the two shootings as some of the same people who emerged from the bar, the Borderline Bar & Grill, described having survived the shooting on the Las Vegas Strip.
Your caption here is wrong, is wrong, the incident in Thousand Oaks did not take place in a country and western dance hall. The place of the incident is a bar and grill, that was filled with college and university graduating students, and other patrons!
That is a place where students and others has been going for the past twenty-five years it opened and in operation!
So, how all of a sudden it became a country and Western Dance Hall, no such place! The shooting took place in a bar, and grill, I know the place about thirty minutes Nor of Los Angeles.
Thousand Oaks shooting leaves 13 people dead, including gunman, and 18 injured
Eleven people were killed, in addition to a sheriff’s sergeant responding to the scene who was gunned down by the assailant minutes later.
The Borderline Bar and Grill was hosting line-dancing lessons for college students as young as 18 on Wednesday night. Crowds of young people, including parties for two women celebrating their 21st birthdays, were drinking and dancing when the crack of gunfire echoed through the cavernous room about 11:20 p.m.