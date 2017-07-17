15 year old Nakiya Toussaint from the quiet community of Emshall has been appointed as a Youth Ambassador for Dominica through the Youth Ambassadors Programme this year.

Ms. Toussaint is keen on working with the youth to eradicate gender based violence.

She will be participating in a three week leadership exchange programme carded for the 7th – 29th August 2017 in the United States of America. It brings together high school students and adult mentors from countries across the America’s to promote mutual understandings increase leadership skills and encourage youth to make a difference in their communities. She will participate in community activities workshop team building exercise and home stays with American families. Upon their return home they are expected to apply and implement what they have learnt to complement projects that serve needs in their communities.

Nakiya Toussaint’s platform is Raising Awareness of Gender Based Violence and eradicating all types of abuse among youth and boys, by extension. The reason she chose boys is because she would like to be a voice for the boys who are afraid to speak up and talk about their own personal situations.

Nakiya is also part of the advocacy club with Tina Alfred as the coordinator and as her personal mentor and supporter. She loves volunteering and being a part of the Lifeline Teen Support group. In her spare time she enjoys dancing and loves reading.

She says her little sister Nava is her inspiration and the strength of her mother Kim Hurtault has moulded and shaped her to be who she is now.