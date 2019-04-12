17 Dominican medical specialists to return to serve

Acting Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Dr Adrien Dechausay has announced that 17 specialized medical doctors will be returning to Dominica to provide their services at the national hospital which is now being constructed by the Chinese.
He made the announcement at a recently held press conference.
“The Ministry of Health is pleased to announce that there are quite a number of persons who have been undergoing training in various Universities in the region and beyond the region, and we are talking about casions, those in training and have been trained in Canada, within the region from the University of Cuba and the University of the West Indies,” Dr. Dechausay said. “There are approximately 17 persons actually who will be returning, Doctors trained in Post-Grad training returning to lend their services once engaged in the Ministry of Health.
The Acting CMO said that on a number of occasions, persons requiring specialized services, would have to travel overseas to access such services if they are not available locally.
“The Ministry of Health health, in its foresight, is extrapolating the idea that you need to train a new cadre of health-care providers so that you can better attend to your much needed population in the areas where we have been lacking that particular expertise,” he stated.
4 Comments
But what is that nah!!!No time frame, jus lies like Skerrit again .Lying has become an infectious disease to those who are close to Skerrit,or those who listen to his lies!!!!
Stuppessssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssdssssssssssssss….Man Get the hell out of there!!
Skerrit Must Go
Skerrit Must Go
LAZY Skerrit Must Go Now
Would be interesting to hear what specialties
We will believe it when we see it! Too many promises are being made again as it is pre-election time. We have learned from all those previous pre-election promises that never materialised.
I know of one that had to start at the start pf April. At least that was what they told her. Today is April 12. Nothing yet. No word no nothing and she is a real life Dr. that has specialized in her field of medical practice. Not the kind/type that is given a title for reading a speech that he didnt even write.