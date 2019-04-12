17 Dominican medical specialists to return to serve

Acting Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Dr Adrien Dechausay has announced that 17 specialized medical doctors will be returning to Dominica to provide their services at the national hospital which is now being constructed by the Chinese.

He made the announcement at a recently held press conference.

“The Ministry of Health is pleased to announce that there are quite a number of persons who have been undergoing training in various Universities in the region and beyond the region, and we are talking about casions, those in training and have been trained in Canada, within the region from the University of Cuba and the University of the West Indies,” Dr. Dechausay said. “There are approximately 17 persons actually who will be returning, Doctors trained in Post-Grad training returning to lend their services once engaged in the Ministry of Health.

The Acting CMO said that on a number of occasions, persons requiring specialized services, would have to travel overseas to access such services if they are not available locally.

“The Ministry of Health health, in its foresight, is extrapolating the idea that you need to train a new cadre of health-care providers so that you can better attend to your much needed population in the areas where we have been lacking that particular expertise,” he stated.