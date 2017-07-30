Leader of the parliamentary opposition, Lennox Linton, has said that the 2017/2018 national budget has failed to address the major national development challenge of the last two decades – that of putting the country on a path of faster, higher, economic growth.

Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Roosevelt Skerrit, on Thursday July 27, 2017, presented a budget amounting to more than EC$854 million in recurrent and capital expenditure for 2017/2018, an increase of EC$173 million over 2016/2017.

“The 2017/2018 budget presented on a platform of all-time high revenues from the sale of passports, falls well short of showing how government will prioritize and achieve its annual and multi-annual objectives in a way that will impact the economy as a whole by placing it on a path of faster, higher growth – the undisputed major national development challenge of the last two decades,” Linton said in his budget response on Friday July 28, delivered less than 24 hours after Skerrit’s budget statement.

The Opposition Leader lamented what he described as “this outrageous limitation of the time” to respond to a budget statement prepared over a number of months and said it “confirms the hostility to Parliament’s oversight responsibility for public finances that has become the modus operandi of this administration.”

Linton said he was curious about the reason for the prime minister’s excitement over the 2017/2018 budget which, like other budgets over the past 17 years, is designed to spend more and more of the people’s money to make them poorer, render them more and more incapable of making their own money, and living lives of dignity.

“Where is the excitement in same old, same old? Where is the excitement in haphazard spending that will only lead to stagnation and further decline in the growth engines of agriculture, tourism, light manufacturing, renewable energy and the cultural industries?”, he asked, “Where is the excitement in presiding over increased joblessness, in managing the widening and deepening poverty… where is the excitement in using more and more of people’s money on the increasingly empty promises of a better life?”

Painting the budget as unclear and unfair, Linton accused its authors of protecting the “selfish interest of the few who make merry in the Dominica that is doing very well while the rest of us, in the other Dominica they have made critically unwell, endure the sweltering heat of a living hell.” He said it is unhinged from the realities of what the people really need “because it is the work of a regime that simply will not take heed. More of the same has not worked, cannot work and will not work.”

“Change is a must,” Linton proclaimed and affirmed the party’s commitment to develop and grow a model green economy that “rewards enterprise, puts our people to work for decent wages, gives a fair chance to all and secures our place in the global trade of goods and services.”

The Opposition Leader presented some specific measures which he said, a UWP administration will implement in formulating a budget. These include budget outlook and budget strategy papers for better public understanding of the “fiscal strategy driving the revenue and

expenditure allocations”, fiscal responsibility legislation establishing principles of responsible fiscal management and transparency, Medium Term Expenditure Framework guidelines and Sector Working Groups, and Ministerial Public Expenditure reviews to bring together input from ministers, parliamentarians, public officials, the private sector, civil society organizations and private citizens.

The UWP budget formulation approach will also include the engagement of a Finance Committee of Parliament, the Budget Office and Sector Hearings to consider these contributions and to review and approve the Estimates of Revenue and Expenditure.

Other measures entail the control of unbudgeted spending by including in the budget, a contingency reserve for unforeseen or emergency spending, improving the capital budgeting process and promoting trust among citizens regarding government’s effective, efficient, and sustainable use of the country’s available resources.

A UWP administration, according to Linton, will ensure that “once parliament approves the budget, allocations will be effectively implemented by the ministries and agencies of government to secure the intended development benefits.” He added that revenue collection and spending, as authorized in the budget, will be subjected to proper oversight throughout the year by a properly empowered Public Accounts Committee, the Audit Department, the Budget Office and line ministries as appropriate.”

Under a UWP watch, the role of the Public Accounts Committee will be expanded to ensure that oversight is done in real time; there will be periodic budget performance reviews as well as greater transparency regarding the implementation of budget allocations after approval by Parliament.

In keeping with his party’s incessant campaign for electoral reform, Linton posited that in the context of Dominica’s democratic traditions and aspirations, a proposed new mode of governance that is “more consultative and able to quickly identify challenges and solutions” begins with elections with integrity.

“Free and fair elections that honestly and accurately reflect the free will of the people in the choice of a government of the people, by the people, for the people… a government whose members accept that in democracies, the people elect government, monitor government, question government, criticize government, praise government, counsel government and change government without let or hindrance,” Linton declared.