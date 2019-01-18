Director of the Dominica Social Security (DSS), Janice Jean-Jacques Thomas, said 2018 was a much better year for the institution than originally expected.

She was speaking on ‘Talking Point’ aired on state-owned DBS Radio, this week.

“For the DSS, 2018 was like a year of recovery, we saw the results of our work on the field bearing fruits,” she said. “We saw an increase in our contribution collection.”

She said there was also an increase in the number of employers who got registered, “and so we can say that 2018 had been a much better year than we originally expected.”

Jean-Jacques Thomas said the DSS is hoping that it can build on the gains of 2018 this year, so that 2019 can be an even better year for the company.

Meantime, Deputy Director Augustus Etienne, stated that following the passage of Hurricane Maria the DSS was concerned that there would be a serious dent in the company’s contribution income, “but obviously all the destruction that was brought by Maria and the necessary works to rebuild, restore and repair we have seen an increase in the number of [registered] persons.”

He explained that a lot of employers made employees redundant after the hurricane, “but we see them taking up employment in other areas, so you would appreciate that there is a lot reconstruction taking place in the country.”

Etienne went on to say that although construction is one of the sectors that present the greatest challenge in terms of compliance, those increased activities in reconstruction, repair and renovation have brought about an increase in the number of persons who are engaged and, “we hope that this can continue.”

“[That] it would not be a temporary thing but it’s something that can be sustained for the well-being of the system and for the good of the economy,” he said.