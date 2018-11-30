The official Atlantic Hurricane Season ends today, Friday, November 30, but the Dominica Meteorological is advising the public to always be prepared and to be informed about these hazards .

According to an overview of the hurricane season from the Dominica Meteorological Service, the season which started on the 1st of June, produced 12 named storms, of which six became hurricanes, including three major hurricanes.

In May, the initial forecast issued for the season by the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) was for the formation of 10 to 16 named storms, of which 5 to 9 were predicted to intensify to a hurricane and 1 to 4 major hurricanes (category 3 or higher). Based on the predictions in August, the chance for a below normal season was increased to 60 percent, with a forecast for the formation of 9 to 13 named storms, with 4 to 7 intensifying to hurricanes and 0 to 2 major hurricanes. By the end of November, activity for the season saw the formation of 15 named storms and one tropical depression.Eight storms intensified to a hurricane and two attained the category of a major hurricane.

The Met Office says this means that the actual activity was closer to the initial predictions in May, highlighting the issue of uncertainties in predictions.

“The 2018 hurricane season was thankfully less eventful for Dominica when compared to 2017’s devastation by Hurricane Maria.The island was placed under tropical cyclone watches and warnings during the passage of Tropical Storms Beryl, Isaac and Kirk,” the Met Office states in its overview.

Other weather systems that produced significant rainfall across Dominica during the hurricane season were tropical waves and trough systems.

The Dominica weather officials point out that even though the island was threatened by three tropical cyclones, it was a surface to low level trough enhanced by favourable upper level support that produced the most significant rainfall across Dominica during the period from November 4th to 11th and subsequent damages due to flooding, landslides and rock falls mainly across the northern half of Dominica on November 10th.

They say that this highlights the need for the public to keep in mind that the focus should always be on being prepared for the local hazards to which their particular community is susceptible such as floods, landslides, rock falls and “even more critical, a combination of all these hazards.”

The Meteorological Service therefore continues to advise the public to always be prepared and take the time to be informed about these hazards. Visit the website at http://weather.gov.dm/resources where information is available on weather systems and common forecast terms used in the daily and severe weather forecast.

Additionally, the Met Service is advising people to get acquainted with the vigilance level or colour coding system (http://weather.gov.dm/resources/weather-warning-vigilance-level-guide) issued on the extended forecast.

The vigilance is composed of four colours with GREEN representing days with no threat of severe weather. The next three colours indicate a higher likelihood of the weather event occurring and the level of impact. YELLOW represents a low chance of significant weather activity and the public should be aware of the weather situation. AMBER is a medium threat level and requires the public to be prepared as there is likely to be severe weather and RED which is the highest level of warning represents a greater degree of certainty of severe weather impact and immediate protective action is necessary.

Met officials are reminding the general public to make every effort to access information from trusted sources and the responsible authorities.