The Annual Ole Mas Festival Organized by the Cultural Division will take place at the St. Joseph Playing Field this coming Sunday, February 4th, 2018.

The Festival will start with a parade at 3:00 pm from the Kelleb Laurent Primary School and make its way to the St. Joseph Playing Field where a showcase of Old Mas traditions will take place.

Some of the groups which are carded to perform are the St. Joseph Sensay, the Kalinago Traditional Mas, Colihaut Ban Mauve, Good Hope Black Devils, Sugar Fyah, Castle Bruce Neg Mawon, Sakis Lapo Kabwit, Gutter Lapo Kabwit, the Afrikulture Stilt Walkers and the Bachannal Women.

There will be a special appearance by calypsonian the Lougarz.

The Ole Mas Festival promises to be a very exciting and colourful Carnival event filled with fun and entertainment for the entire family.

The general public is invited to participate in this sensational Carnival event on Sunday, February 4th, 2018 at St Joseph from 3:00 pm.