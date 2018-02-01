2018 Ole Mas Festival slated for St JosephDominica News Online - Thursday, February 1st, 2018 at 2:13 PM
The Annual Ole Mas Festival Organized by the Cultural Division will take place at the St. Joseph Playing Field this coming Sunday, February 4th, 2018.
The Festival will start with a parade at 3:00 pm from the Kelleb Laurent Primary School and make its way to the St. Joseph Playing Field where a showcase of Old Mas traditions will take place.
Some of the groups which are carded to perform are the St. Joseph Sensay, the Kalinago Traditional Mas, Colihaut Ban Mauve, Good Hope Black Devils, Sugar Fyah, Castle Bruce Neg Mawon, Sakis Lapo Kabwit, Gutter Lapo Kabwit, the Afrikulture Stilt Walkers and the Bachannal Women.
There will be a special appearance by calypsonian the Lougarz.
The Ole Mas Festival promises to be a very exciting and colourful Carnival event filled with fun and entertainment for the entire family.
The general public is invited to participate in this sensational Carnival event on Sunday, February 4th, 2018 at St Joseph from 3:00 pm.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.