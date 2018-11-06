The 2018 Reunion Committee has released a commemorative magazine.

The Committee, headed by Hubert Charles, former Dominica Ambassador to the US and Permanent Representative to the OAS, was formed in 2017 to to oversee and assist with preparations and planning for the staging of Reunion Year 2018.

Communication Specialist in the the Ministry of Education, Dionne Durand, who edited the magazine, says like the Reunion 2018 celebrations, the Commemorative Magazine was reduced in scope.

“Both, however, have managed to highlight the unique cultural and historic attributes of Dominica, the indomitable spirit of a people, their make-up rooted in the strength of their African and Kalinago forefathers, and the external influences that shaped our national identity,” Durand states.

She adds that the magazine explores how Dominica has fared over 40 years of autonomous rule and examines the challenges and successes of the period in various sectors of economy and society.

“In short, it is a snapshot of the Dominican experience as an independent state. It also provides a glimpse into the vision for nation building in years to come and focuses on the road map already established by the Government of Dominica to build resilience to ward off the impact of climate change,” Durand explains. ”

She says the publication offers a detailed look at areas of national development over the 40-year period, serving as a repository of facts and information to enlighten and guide future generations.

On behalf of the Reunion Committee, Durand expresses thanks to advertisers for their support and the many writers and photographers who contributed material for the publication.

“We wish every Dominican a Happy Reunion Independence 2018 as together, we celebrate our nationhood,” she concludes.

Hard copies of the magazine are being distributed locally.

Click here to view an E-copy of the magazine.