Anticipation is rising among calypso fans as the 2019 calypso competition moves into its second round.

The quarterfinal of the Dominica Calypso Association-organized competition is set to take place at Windsor Park forecourt on Saturday, February 2nd 2019.

Public Relations Officer of the DCA, Derrick “Hunter” St. Rose said it is going to be one of Dominica’s “biggest” quarter finals ever where thirty-three artistes will be performing.

St.Rose said various newcomers are participating in this year’s competition.

“This year we have a number of newcomers. We have Nacheal who was in the junior monarch ranks a few years ago, Irish Kidd who won the junior monarch a couple times, Danyan and Big C. We have some of the Veterans coming back in the persons of the Tronada; we have De Web, Black Diamond and Hunter.”

St. Rose also mentioned the Showdown Mass Camp Tent which was scheduled to be held at the Old Mill Cultural Centre on Friday. However, DNO understands that the event may have to be moved to another venue because of some uncertainty which is hanging over the availability of the Old Mill.

St.Rose is encouraging the members of the public to come out in numbers to support the calypsonians.

The show will begin at 8:30 pm and tickets cost $30 and $40 to be seated.