The 2019 calypso semifinals is set for the forecourt of Windsor Park Stadium from 8:30 this evening.

The twenty calypsonians will be performing in the following order.

1. Karessah

2. Intruder

3. Shadow flow

4. Tronada

5. Hunter

6. Scrunter

7. Danyan

8. Checker

9. Observer

10. Sye

11. Lougarz

12. Irish kid

13. Black Diamond

14. Checko

15. Jamma B

16. Tasha P

17. Jaydee

18. Healer

19. Dice

20. Webb

The judges for tonight’s event are: Patrick Pemberton, Vernard Christian, Trudy Christian, Ronald Smith, Michael Augustine, Hugette St. Hilaire, Michael Augustine and Al Monelle.