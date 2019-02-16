Share
The show will be held on the forecourt located at the northern side of the stadium

The 2019 calypso semifinals is set for the forecourt of Windsor Park Stadium from 8:30 this evening.

The twenty calypsonians will be performing in the following order.

1. Karessah
2. Intruder
3. Shadow flow
4. Tronada
5. Hunter
6. Scrunter
7. Danyan
8. Checker
9. Observer
10. Sye
11. Lougarz
12. Irish kid
13. Black Diamond
14. Checko
15. Jamma B
16. Tasha P
17. Jaydee
18. Healer
19. Dice
20. Webb

The judges for tonight’s event are: Patrick Pemberton, Vernard Christian, Trudy Christian, Ronald Smith, Michael Augustine, Hugette St. Hilaire, Michael Augustine and Al Monelle.