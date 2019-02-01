The Division of Culture in collaboration with the National Cultural Council, will this weekend, hold the 21st anniversary of Dominica’s Ole Mass and Sensay Festival.

The event will take place at the Newtown Savannah on Sunday, February 3rd 2019.

Chief Cultural Officer, Raymond Lawrence, said the event will start with a short parade on Victoria street in Roseau.

“On Sunday we start off with a short parade. We are starting in the Fort Young area on Victoria Street and the parade will make its way along high street and from DOWASCO straight through to Bath Road and then to turn right on down to the Newtown Savannah,” Lawrence stated.

He said this year’s celebration ranks the highest in terms of the number of groups that will be performing at the event.

“When we arrive on the site, we’ll start off with steal pan, have some remarks from officials and then a sizzling explosion is going to happen at the Savannah with 21 groups and I think maybe that might be our highest amount taking part in the festival.”

The groups that are expected to participate are: the Newtown Stilt Walkers and Lapo Kabwit, Thunder Birds, St. Joseph and Grandbay sensay, Sugar Fire, Mahaut Bouyon Lapo Kabwit, Fire Stick and Bacchanal Women, among others.

Lawrence said each group will put on a spectacular display “and you cannot afford to miss it.”