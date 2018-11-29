The government of Dominica has signed contracts amounting to $23 million for ongoing works in the Roseau Valley.

Contracts for drainage works in Morne Prosper were signed at a ceremony held in that community on Wednesday.

“The government has signed with work ongoing in the Roseau Valley Constituency alone, contracts totaling over $23 million just for road works,” Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit said while addressing the ceremony.

He continued, “I am not talking about scholarships that we are giving to students from here, I am not talking about transportation allowance we are giving to students from the constituency, I am not talking about health support for our people who have health issues, I am not talking about small business money, I am not talking about how much money we spend thus far…”

According to Skerrit, his government will continue to spend more for home repairs or for new homes that are being constructed in the Roseau Valley.

He said works are ongoing in Cochrane amounting to $11.1 million.

“Not work or contracts to be signed, work have already started with contracts signed,” he stated. “Wotten Waven, $3.4 million with the construction of the new Bailey Bridge and the improvement to the access to the Bailey Bridge.”

Skerrit explained that it cost in the region of $3.8 million to remove tarrish from one area to transport to another.

He mentioned that in Laudat, it cost $1.6 million just for one intervention, “and there will be some other interventions in Laudat going up to the school and other parts of Laudat.”

Meanwhile, Parliamentary Representative of the Roseau Valley Constituency, Dr. Collin McIntyre, said the government plans to transform Morne Prosper into a city.

“Right here in Morne Prosper you are not only going to get the drains which we will be signing today and your ridged pavements but we are going to turn Morne Prosper into a City and we are going to give it street lights as well,” he said.

He added, “When I speak I don’t play games, I am a serious man, when I say something I mean it.”

McIntyre stressed that the meeting wasn’t a political one.

“This a meeting to talk with the people, but I want to make sure you differentiate between who is real and who is not real…,” he remarked. “I understand the politics of before but we have to look at the politics of now and moving forward.”

He told residents no to gamble with their future.

“At the end of the day we want you to compare what you have and listen to those pie in the sky type projects, fellas coming and cannot even buy you a drink at functions and come and mop your drinks that we have been putting there for you and I want you to understand who are the serious folks,” McIntyre noted.