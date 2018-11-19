24 year-old Kerishia Eve Roberts of Portsmouth has won the largest lotto jackpot in Dominica since the game was revised a few years ago. Her winning is EC$610,000.00 dollars.

Roberts winning is also the first for Dominica in 2018.

According to her, it was done via a “quick pick” where the machine selects the numbers for you.

A poultry farmer in the town of Portsmouth, Roberts said she intends to “widen her poultry farm and build her house.

“I have no kids, but I reside with my mom and other siblings I will be putting this money into good use,” she said.

She also advises others to “play the lottery game, you just don’t know when you are going to win…I am so happy and excited,” she said.