Twenty-six young police officers have now joined the Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force.

The officers graduated at the 33rd Recruit Graduation and Passing out Parade ceremony held at the Windsor Park Sports Stadium this week.

They enrolled in the institution on May 4th 2018 and took an oath to protect and serve the Government and people of Dominica.

They endured 19 weeks of vigorous training to receive the adequate skills and knowledge which will enable them to perform the tasks at the various sections and departments where they will be assigned.

“From the inception of the recruit’s training at the Police Training School at Morne Bruce in 1968, recruit training has been traditionally conducted over a period of 6 months. However, given the ferocious and merciless onslaught of Hurricane Maria on our beautiful island and the shortage of manpower, the course had to be truncated for 4 months,” Chief Instructor, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Claude Weekes, revealed while addressing the ceremony.

He continued, “In the month of May, in light of the significant number of vacancies which existed within the police organization, and the urgent need to increase the human resource base of the police force, I was mandated by the Chief of Police, Mr. Daniel Carbon, to develop and submit a 4 months training syllabus in an effort to prepare the recruits in a shorter period of time.”

He said it was a tough call “but by the wisdom of God, the training team answered to the call and were able to deliver.”

The syllabus for the training school included Sociology, Psychology, Human Rights, Health and Tourism and Criminal Court Procedure.

“This course was designed to provide police recruits with the necessary skills and knowledge required to discharge their duties as police officers, build self-confidence and the ability to deal with the general public, instill discipline and enhance their standard of physical fitness…,” Weekes stated.

The aim of the course, Weekes said, was to produce confident, efficient and professional police officers who will deliver quality, effective services to the public.

The course material was delivered by way of lectures and tutorials supported by teaching aids, group work, problem solving and exercises.

He indicated that he was very impressed with their level of tenacity, determination and motivation throughout the programme.

Weekes said the police training course recorded a 93% pass rate with an overall course average of 80 percent which he described as “very commendable and worthy of note.”

The award for Best Recruit Overall went to Constable Kenson Wilshire. He had an average of 88.24% while Constable Clyford Johnathan Telemacque was awarded First Runner Up for the Best Recruit of Course 33. Constable Nillson Valmond received the Commissioner’s Shield Most Disciplined Student award and the Baton of Honour award went to constable Kenson Wilshire. Other awardees include: Constable Oswald Shillingford (Best at Drills), Constable Edmund Dellon Williams (Best at Self Defense), Constable Nillson Valmond (Best at Physical Training and Best Turned Out Student), Constable Kelson Ronald James (Best Shot and Best at Weapons Training) and Constable Kenson Wiltshire (Best at Police Duty Subjects).

Chief Instructor, Weekes, encouraged the graduates to continue to strive for excellence as they join and integrate into the ranks of the Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force.

“You need to cultivate a burning, undying passion for policing and not just regard it as a monthly pay job,” he advised the graduating lawmen.