28 more Dominican families to receive new homes says PM Skerrit

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has said that 28 families from Layou and St. Joseph will be receiving new homes at Hillsborough Gardens in St. Joseph by the end of June.

On Wednesday the prime minister led a Cabinet delegation to the construction site of the new homes.

He said the government plans to build 100 homes for the St. Joseph and Layou residents.

“The plan here is to build 100 homes for the residents of St. Joseph and Layou. In the next couple months, we will commence the construction of [an] additional 36 units which will be utilizing the apartment type structures because we have an issue of land space and as you recognize, the individual homes do occupy large pieces of land, so, we will be having a mixture of the housing interventions,” he said.

He added, “The intention is to acquire a lot of the lands in St. Joseph from private citizens to redevelop St. Joseph because the challenge you have is that there are many homes but everybody has a small plot of land and you have a challenge of sewage and building of the septic tanks to facilitate the disposal of the waste. So, you are never able to do what you truly want to do in St. Joseph where housing is concerned.”

Skerrit said this relocation of residents will redevelop St. Joseph to a more modern community.

Parliamentary Representative for the St Joseph Constituency, Kelver Darroux said this project will have a significant impact on the livelihoods of these families.

“I’m indeed very happy as the member of parliament for the St. Joseph constituency to see this project materialize. This project did not happen over night. This is a project that was well thought of, well planned,” Darroux stated.

“It’s always important when you are able to raise the standards of living of anyone of your constituency,” he noted. “One of the challenges that we’ve faced is that of housing and these 28 homes that we are currently constructing will impact significantly on the livelihoods of the families who will benefit from these homes.”

Darroux said these homes are also being constructed as hurricane shelters for the residents.