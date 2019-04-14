32 apartments to be built for Bellevue Rawle residents

Thirty-two three-bedroom climate-resilient apartments will be constructed in Bellevue Rawle for the residents of the Roseau North Constituency as part of the government’s quest to build 5000 homes across the island.

According to Minister for the Environment, Climate Resilience, Disaster Management and Urban Renewal, Joseph Isaac, the government has once again partnered with Montreal Management Consultancies (MMCE) to undertake this housing initiative,

Isaac said during a site visit on Wednesday April 10th 2019, “This is in keeping with my promise that I will do all what I can do for Roseau North and Roseau Central and this is the housing component of the urban renewal initiative.”

Expressing satisfaction with the work that has been done thus far by MMCE as they continue to serve as a major partner of the housing sector in Dominica, Isaac assured constituents that he is working relentlessly to guarantee that their housing needs are met.

He revealed that additional apartments will also be constructed in the Roseau Central Constituency.

“We have planned different components for the housing programme, so you will see that, apart from here in Bellevue Rawle, we will also be doing another set of housing units which are climate resilient by the River bank side on the northern side of the Roseau River,” Isaac noted.

He assured that construction in Bellevue Rawle will commence within one month once the land has been properly cleared and the soil has been tested.

Project Director of MMCE, Chris Timmins, stated that the project “is the continuation of our partnership and commitment to the government to provide a further 500 residential units on top of those we have already committed to on the east coast [of Dominica], Bellevue Chopin and up in the north”.

Timmins added that MMCE is also pleased to continue their partnership with China Civil Engineering as they work together on these new units in Bellevue Rawle.

“We are pleased to be able to continue our existing partnership with China Civil Engineering who have demonstrated up in Bellevue Chopin, their capability to produce a good quality product capable of withstanding the worst the weather can throw at it,” he said.

Dominica’s Housing Revolution Programme is being funded by the Citizenship By Investment Programme.