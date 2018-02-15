Francesca Cabrera was warned on Carnival Monday for bringing her 5 month old grandson to play mass with her costume band according to Trinidad Express.

The baby was supported by a front facing baby sling. The police warned her against holding the baby in her hands while she wxpas in the band as they thought it dangerous. Photographs of the baby being carried in the costume band made the social media rounds and outraged many viewers. The mother of the child who was also in the band contacted local media in Trinidad to defend her actions. Stating that she would return with her children again in 2019.

