37 year-old Granny defends taking baby in carnival bandCarolyn Kissoon Multimedia Desk, Trinidad Express - Thursday, February 15th, 2018 at 1:27 PM
Francesca Cabrera was warned on Carnival Monday for bringing her 5 month old grandson to play mass with her costume band according to Trinidad Express.
The baby was supported by a front facing baby sling. The police warned her against holding the baby in her hands while she wxpas in the band as they thought it dangerous. Photographs of the baby being carried in the costume band made the social media rounds and outraged many viewers. The mother of the child who was also in the band contacted local media in Trinidad to defend her actions. Stating that she would return with her children again in 2019.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
8 Comments
GRANNY!!!!
Take away that title…..
she would be the first to call the police if the baby gets hurt……
Both mother and grandmother have no common sense, they should be arrested for child endangerment.
Something can happen anywhere anytime. Does that mean the baby should be kept at home 14/7?
Some years ago, the most beautiful picture posted of the Rio Carnival parade was of a queen splendidly enthroned on a passing float…breast feeding her baby.
To mind mind the image was more wholesome and proper than a bevy bodies wearing thongs.
So wrong. All that noise, all that bouncing. That’s without anybody jamming her in error etc
37 year old granny? omg..
Like mother like daughter
The world never stops to show us how idiots keep reinventing themselves.
Thank God nothing happened to the baby.
To the person who did this, you should be charged for putting carnival over the the safety of a child. What if something did happen, would you blame the people in the band????