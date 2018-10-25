A Tropical Storm Warning remains in effect for Dominica as the center of Tropical Storm Kirk is projected to pass south of the island later today.

A tropical storm warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected to spread across Dominica later today into Friday.

At 5am, Tropical Storm Kirk was located near latitude 13.5 North and longitude 58.3 West or 224 miles or 360 kilometers east south-east of Dominica. Maximum sustained winds remain near 50 mph and extend 140 miles to the north and east of the center of the system. Kirk is moving west north-westward near 16 mph. On the forecast track, the center is projected to move south of Dominica, near to or over Martinique, later this afternoon into evening.

The forecast is for periods of moderate to heavy showers, occasional rain and scattered thunderstorms today into tomorrow. The current rainfall projection is for accumulations of at least 4 to 8 inches (100 to 200 mm) with isolated higher amounts in elevated areas. Winds gusting to tropical storm force (up to 45kts/ 50mph) are expected to begin affecting Dominica later this afternoon.

People in areas prone to flooding, landslides and falling rocks are advised to be extremely vigilant and to exercise extreme caution as life threatening flash flooding and landslides are possible. A FLOOD WARNING will come into effect for Dominica at 2pm today.

Residents are advised to be on the alert and to not become complacent as Kirk approaches. Take all necessary precautions to protect life and property. Preparations should be completed or near completion at this time.

Large waves of up to 4.0m (13 feet) and dangerous rip-tides can be expected. These will create unsafe conditions for small-craft operators. These adverse sea-conditions are expected to persist into the week-end when northerly swells being generated by Post-Tropical Cyclone Leslie in the north-central Atlantic, will move southwards across the Lesser Antilles.

Mariners and other users of the sea should remain extremely cautious and make all necessary preparations to protect property and should by now be in port. Small craft operators and sea-bathers are advised to stay out of the water. A High-Surf Advisory and Small-Craft Warning will remain in effect for Dominica until 6am Monday October 1st.

A small-craft Warning means in this case that mean seas equal to or greater than 3m (10ft) will be affecting the marine area.

A High-Surf Advisory is issued when breaking wave action poses a threat to life and property within the surf zone.

The next update on Tropical Storm Kirk will be issued by the Dominica Meteorological Service at 8am.