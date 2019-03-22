A number of families on island will benefit from the construction of 500 homes, an initiative now underway, according to Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit.

“This week I will be signing off for another 500 homes with MMCE [ Montreal Management Consultants Est] to construct apartment units and townhouses in several communities,” Skerrit said during a radio interview. “At a special ceremony I will speak to the specific communities.”

He said there’s a huge challenge in communities like Roseau North where housing improvement is required.

“We have some land up in Bellevue Rawle; we will be doing some units,” the prime minister indicated. “We will also be looking at Roseau South. We are acquiring lands for Roseau South, particularly the people of Newtown, who really need some serious housing.”

The Mahaut area is also being targetted, Skerrit said.

“We will be doing some apartments in Jimmit, Lily Valley in Trafalgar and Cochrane. ….We also have some challenges and in Laudat; we will be addressing some housing there.”

Skerrit said the contract for the Pound housing project in Roseau Central has already been signed “but because of the land acquisition, we have had a hold up, so we are looking to address those.”

According to him, the government will proceed with two alternative locations “while we continue to negotiate with the land owners in Pound.”

The prime minister went on to say that under another government programme, 200 homes will be constructed.

“We have built some and the Ministry of Housing now led by the Permanent Secretary, is finalizing the identification of 200 lots,” Skerrit revealed. “Once we have those lots finalized, we will start the construction of 200 homes immediately.”

He said a factory for this will soon be set up in Belfast “which would improve on the efficiency of the implementation.”

He added that under the MMCE arrangement, 68 units are being constructed in Cottonhill in Lagoon, Portsmouth, another 68 in Georgetown Portsmouth, 123 in the La Plaine Constituency, 66 in Delices and 66 in La Plaine. He said the similar projects are being undertaken in Grand Fond, Castle Bruce and San Sauveur.

The government’s housing plan also includes the construction of 250 new homes in the Kalinago Territory.