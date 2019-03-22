500 new homes to be built for Dominican families says SkerritDominica News Online - Friday, March 22nd, 2019 at 10:48 AM
A number of families on island will benefit from the construction of 500 homes, an initiative now underway, according to Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit.
“This week I will be signing off for another 500 homes with MMCE [ Montreal Management Consultants Est] to construct apartment units and townhouses in several communities,” Skerrit said during a radio interview. “At a special ceremony I will speak to the specific communities.”
He said there’s a huge challenge in communities like Roseau North where housing improvement is required.
“We have some land up in Bellevue Rawle; we will be doing some units,” the prime minister indicated. “We will also be looking at Roseau South. We are acquiring lands for Roseau South, particularly the people of Newtown, who really need some serious housing.”
The Mahaut area is also being targetted, Skerrit said.
“We will be doing some apartments in Jimmit, Lily Valley in Trafalgar and Cochrane. ….We also have some challenges and in Laudat; we will be addressing some housing there.”
Skerrit said the contract for the Pound housing project in Roseau Central has already been signed “but because of the land acquisition, we have had a hold up, so we are looking to address those.”
According to him, the government will proceed with two alternative locations “while we continue to negotiate with the land owners in Pound.”
The prime minister went on to say that under another government programme, 200 homes will be constructed.
“We have built some and the Ministry of Housing now led by the Permanent Secretary, is finalizing the identification of 200 lots,” Skerrit revealed. “Once we have those lots finalized, we will start the construction of 200 homes immediately.”
He said a factory for this will soon be set up in Belfast “which would improve on the efficiency of the implementation.”
He added that under the MMCE arrangement, 68 units are being constructed in Cottonhill in Lagoon, Portsmouth, another 68 in Georgetown Portsmouth, 123 in the La Plaine Constituency, 66 in Delices and 66 in La Plaine. He said the similar projects are being undertaken in Grand Fond, Castle Bruce and San Sauveur.
The government’s housing plan also includes the construction of 250 new homes in the Kalinago Territory.
17 Comments
So these are no bid projects, nobody knows the cost and nobody is consulted prior to ask if they want these apartment style housing. Most importantly no one knows if they will own the apartments outright or if its rent they are paying. Its just shut ur mouth and taking what u get. Cause is beggers in the place so there can be no chosers.
Well here we go again…beckoning for votes…foul brain Dominicans as the late E O Leblanc rightly said
>> The government’s housing plan also includes the construction of 250 new homes in the Kalinago Territory.
Has anyone asked the Kalinago if they WANT these homes?
Just in case all you think that is for all you alone Skerrit Building Houses..think again. How many they build for themselves and never declared it? The corruption is Thick in DA..
Now if Dominicans can’t see 10 years down the line that this communal housing system, with no clear policy for ownership is merely a TEMPORARY measure then that explains why we can’t see through Skerrit’s ineptitude..
Dominicans we all need independence. We need to own our own lands, how will we leverage a mortgage to send our children to school..3 and 4 generations will be couped up in those apartments in 20 years if we don’t think Long term. #wakeup!!
This is ridiculous
You know who else builds government housing with no characteristic belonging to the owner or distinction from the neighbours? North Korea. Just saying. Yes we know Dominica suffer back to back tragedies and the people are in need. But they need jobs not hand outs.
Ha ha ha ha ha ha ha. Skerritt is working hard to buy the souls of the communities that he knows has gone away from labor. There he is trying to fool Dominica again.is the contract signing going to be the same as the one signed for the construction of houses in Morne Jaune? He signed contracts to built houses in Morne Jaune and at the foundation stages all have been stopped sighting lack of funds. So how are you going to build OT start new ones when you cannot complete what you have started? Just another political gimmick. His plans for a snap election after the londonderry rally hit a snag when he unceremoniously and embarrassingly changed two thirds of his cabinet members and candidates for new unapproved candidates. As a result he is now coming with his housing project. Dominicans get smart. Skerritt realizes that he is at the end of his rule. A disparate frowning man will reach for a straw. Skeptic is motor than desperate now. Kick out labor. Dominica needs to breathe.
Skerrit I’m tired with your hand out when are you going to start the international airport all you do is encourage laziness skerrit must go is time for a change
If you give us a $ we will take it because it’s our passport money that you and your few top friends have been saving abroad and use as you all wish to. If you give us homes we will take them because you have destroyed our bread baskets and left us crippled and handicapped. If you build us apartments and townhouses we will take them, but we would much rather be in a position of strength, where we could choose or neighbors, are employed and be able to build our own homes where we want instead of putting us where you want like slaves on a plantation. You Roosevelt Skerrit enriched yourself at our expense. 20 yrs ago, when you first got into politics you had NOTHING! Not even a car or bicycle. 20 yrs later you forced us to close our stores, you destroyed our banana and coconut industry; you took Ross University and sent them to Barbados and left us poor, broke and nake while you and you handful of conies became millionaires. WE SHALL TAKE THE NEW HOMES BUT WE SHALL VOTE YOU OUT!!!
How very convenient on the eve of a general election.
Gullible voters fooled once again, with the elections around the corner the fools will fall for the con once again as usual and vote to continue giving themselves the SHAFT then wonder why they will never get ahead under the sorry shady leadership of the present crew. Where is all the money? Is it in the Treasury like it is supposed to be or in a personal foreign bank account. Enough money was donated by the world community after hurricane Maria to rebuild every house on Dominica to hurricane resistant standards, that money in the millions needs to be accounted for by an independent auditor from outside Dominica preferably by INTERPOL.
More apartments and townhouses!
In other words, urban housing for rural communities. You can say goodbye to yard-space and chickens pecking around your back door. Dominica does not have urban as the rest of the world knows it, but we do have rural that is the envy of others.
Furthermore, the trend is for working from the home environment, especially in terms of computer related office work. For that to be effective there needs to be a dedicated workroom. Elsewhere in the world incentives are being given for incorporating such a space. I doubt that the concept has been considered in relation to these developments.
Hmmm, Skerrit, you seem desperate ……….
Why you so desperate these days nuh? What or who make you so desperate?
All of a sudden, houses appearing like hot bread and construction ready to start IMMEDIATELY eh. Is that why you took the housing portfolio from Austrie and took it upon yourself?
Apparently you need to be seen, heard and associated in this election year with various gimmicks. Have your handlers told you to make the provision of housing the foundation of your case for re-election?
Roosevelt, what is the plan to address the maintenance & utility costs of these houses after occupants have moved in? Who will pay the bills?
I hope you have a plan to roll out as much jobs as the number of houses you claim you want to build so the occupants of these homes could assist in taking care of these facilities.
Or is the treasury going to be further burden with paying all the maintenance & utility costs of these buildings?
and voila. labour win. low minded gimme gimme population has been fooled again. i have never seen marigot on a list. for anything. way to go skewoe
if my memory serves me right last year i recall a ceremony in Kalinago Territory when 10 houses were delivered to 10 families in that community……with your big mouth on that very platform ….you announced that 1200 new homes would be delivered by independence 2018.
I may be wrong but that announcement came about middle last year.
that promise was dust in de air……you never delivered on that promise minister of housing Dr Dr PM.
what a shame …..disgraceful
personally delivering 10 houses and promising 1200 more within months was a big joke…..hahahahaha
i am not taking you seriously ……..this is a comedy show now.
and i don’t even think you could make a good clown either
…and the buying of votes continues.
Wait!….. Here is another piece of nonsensical thinking. A working government is being accussed of buying votes. Well, i hope they keep buying votes with the international airport, geothermal, seaports, scholarships, paying their bills on time and building hotels, just to name a few. You haters want to government to sit on their hands but it will never happen. What does your lazy UWP have to show to convince anyone that they are worthy to lead? Ah?? That they can deplete the treasury faster??
The campaign is in full high gear,and letazy Skerrit is pleading/begging for pardon.. Building homes for people is a basic thing lazy,and wicked Skerrit..You need to be dumped even further by the electorate. If these very people were employed, they would have done so (build their own homes) themselves….You created this dependency syndrome by design!!
Wicked Leader!
Skerrit Must Go
Skerrit Must Go
LAZY Skerrit Must Go Now