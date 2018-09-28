A Tropical Storm Warning remains in effect for Dominica as tropical storm conditions continue to affect the area.

At 5am, Tropical Storm Kirk was located near latitude 13.2 North and longitude 62.5 West, 170 miles or 280 kilometers south-west of Dominica. Maximum sustained winds remain near 50mph and extend 115 miles primarily to the north and east of the center. Kirk is now moving towards the west near 12 mph. Watches and warnings will likely be gradually discontinued later today.

Kirk continues to move over the Eastern Caribbean Sea however, heavy showers, thunderstorms and strong winds are still occurring far east of the centre mainly across the islands south of Dominica.

Showers, which may be moderate to heavy at times, periods of rain and isolated thunderstorms along with gusty winds, are expected to continue affecting the island. An accumulation of about 4 to 6 inches (100 to 150 mm) with isolated higher amounts in elevated areas is still being projected into today.

People in areas prone to flooding, landslides and falling rocks are advised to be extremely vigilant and to exercise extreme caution as life threatening flash flooding and landslides are possible. A FLOOD WARNING is in effect for Dominica.

Large waves of up to 4.0m (13 feet) and dangerous rip-tides are occurring. These adverse sea-conditions are expected to persist into the week-end when northerly swells being generated by Post-Tropical Cyclone Leslie in the north-central Atlantic, will move southwards across the Lesser Antilles.

Mariners and other users of the sea should remain extremely cautious. Small craft operators and sea-bathers are advised to stay out of the water. A High-Surf Advisory and Small-Craft Warning will remain in effect for Dominica until 6am Monday October 1st.

A small-craft Warning means in this case that mean seas equal to or greater than 3m (10ft) will be affecting the marine area.

A High-Surf Advisory is issued when breaking wave action poses a threat to life and property within the surf zone.

The next update on Tropical Storm Kirk will be issued by the Dominica Meteorological Service at 8am.