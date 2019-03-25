Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit said 58 families from the Petite Savanne consistency will be receiving their new homes at Bellevue Chopin tomorrow, March 26th.

This resettlement project at Bellevue Chopin was built for Petite Savanne residents who were displaced by Tropical Storm Erika in 2015.

The handing over ceremony will be held at Bellevue Chopin at 4 pm on Tuesday.

Skerrit said he is very happy for the families and looks forward to the ceremony.

“We will be handing over 58 homes to the residents of Petite Savanne. I am very happy… for them and I look forward to this ceremony because in life human beings look forward to good shelter for their family and I think the government have been able to provide that for them and I’m very happy for all of them.”

He added, “In the middle of April, we’ll have another….. between 24 and 36 ready to hand over and at the end of April another 30 and were hoping by the end of May we would move in everybody into those homes.”

Last year, 38 homes were handed over to the Petite Savanne residents out of a total of 380 homes that are being constructed in Bellevue Chopin Community.