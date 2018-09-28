The Tropical Storm Warning has been discontinued for Dominica as of 8am this morning as Kirk moves further westward away from the island.

At 8am, Tropical Storm Kirk was located near latitude 13.5 North and longitude 63.0 West, 175 miles or 280 kilometers west south-west of Dominica. Maximum sustained winds remain near 50mph and extend 115 miles primarily to the north and east of the center. Kirk is moving towards the west near 12 mph.

As Kirk continues to move over the Eastern Caribbean Sea, the broad area of heavy showers, thunderstorms and strong winds is gradually diminishing over the Windward Islands south of Dominica. As a result, the tropical storm warning has been discontinued for Dominica.

However, unstable conditions are forecast to linger across the island during the next 12 to 24 hours generating showers, which may be moderate to heavy at times, periods of rain and isolated thunderstorms along with gusty winds. The projection remains for an accumulation of about 4 inches (100 mm) with isolated higher amounts in elevated areas during today.

Due to persistent rainfall over the past several hours and projection for additional activity a FLOOD WARNING remains in effect for Dominica up to 6pm today.

People in areas prone to flooding, landslides and falling rocks are advised to remain vigilant and to exercise extreme caution as flash flooding and landslides are possible.

Large waves of up to 4.0m (13 feet) and dangerous rip-tides are occurring. These adverse sea-conditions are expected to persist into the week-end when northerly swells being generated by Post-Tropical Cyclone Leslie in the north-central Atlantic, will move southwards across the Lesser Antilles.