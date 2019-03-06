Nine times calypso monarch of Dominica, Dennison “Dice” Joseph says he was “comfortable” with the topics given to him to compete in the 2019 calypso competition.

Some critics were of the view that at least one of his songs this year contains inciteful or inflammatory material.

His first song “Granmama” calls for citizens to take a stand and fight in light of a threat to Dominica’s democracy. “There is a time for everything under the sun – a time for civil disobedience,” Dice declares in the song.

The second song “Jumbee Money” addressed what he portrays as the widespread distribution of money for political reasons.

”…I rather be brokes and free, than have plenty money and owing the jumbee,” the popular calypsonian sings.

But in response to his critics, Dice contends that calypso is the only genre of music that speaks about matters of governance and that of the nation, so calypso is a channel for the people’s voice.

“It must have politicians and the people who will say if I put this guy in my shop and he not running it properly, then you take him out and put someone else because the shop belongs to you, the people,” he argued.

“The topics was nice; my material was on me early. People say that Pat (Aaron) gives me what he wants; no, I have my own mind and chooses. If the topic is good, I will stick to you; if not I will decide,” he remarked.

He says his participation in the competition this year was not particularly driven by the ambition of winning a ninth title.

“I went in that competition on a mission…delivering and executing properly and achieving something from it. Now that I have made it nine times, it feels nice,” he said.