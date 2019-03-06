9-time monarch Dice has no regrets about his 2019 songsDominica News Online - Wednesday, March 6th, 2019 at 11:57 AM
Nine times calypso monarch of Dominica, Dennison “Dice” Joseph says he was “comfortable” with the topics given to him to compete in the 2019 calypso competition.
Some critics were of the view that at least one of his songs this year contains inciteful or inflammatory material.
His first song “Granmama” calls for citizens to take a stand and fight in light of a threat to Dominica’s democracy. “There is a time for everything under the sun – a time for civil disobedience,” Dice declares in the song.
The second song “Jumbee Money” addressed what he portrays as the widespread distribution of money for political reasons.
”…I rather be brokes and free, than have plenty money and owing the jumbee,” the popular calypsonian sings.
But in response to his critics, Dice contends that calypso is the only genre of music that speaks about matters of governance and that of the nation, so calypso is a channel for the people’s voice.
“It must have politicians and the people who will say if I put this guy in my shop and he not running it properly, then you take him out and put someone else because the shop belongs to you, the people,” he argued.
“The topics was nice; my material was on me early. People say that Pat (Aaron) gives me what he wants; no, I have my own mind and chooses. If the topic is good, I will stick to you; if not I will decide,” he remarked.
He says his participation in the competition this year was not particularly driven by the ambition of winning a ninth title.
“I went in that competition on a mission…delivering and executing properly and achieving something from it. Now that I have made it nine times, it feels nice,” he said.
Dice well spoken, well sung, well tough off.. I admire you responses to the many who think otherwise that does not abide with you . It is what is referred to as “Thought denied”. Meaning to label someone where it does not fit.
Dice, you sang well. The lyrics of your song was inspirational, thoughtful, delivery exceptional. We recognise our talents in you, other calypsonians and really to highly recognise Pat Aaron as this exceptional song writer. This is really social commentary in action, meaning that Pat Aaron observes fully and meaningfully what the status quo is in Dominica and the dirty, poor, failed performance of a government who has reduced we the people to that as paupers and beggars. Dice Again, will be back next year to update us on Skerrit’s failure and Bin Bobol etc in government and how blind his incompetent 18 ministers are. Guess maybe out for the money. These are blind loyalists of a failed Skerrit who has killed the economy of our island and reduce to us to…
Dice,keep on singing,you sing the truth and the critics are just afraid,our people are not violent,but they will try to brainwash the less fortunate,Dominicans need to stand up to this regime and think about the future of our kids,the critics are a bunch of cowards that are willing to do anything to remain in power,but jah is on our side and will free his people in due time,i heard the 2 from dbs radio,i guess you have shut them down with your 9th crown.WHO JAH BLESS NO ONE CURSE.