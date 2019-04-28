A call for better-educated, better-paid Dominican teachers

Head of the University of the West Indies (UWI) Open Campus Dominica, Kimone Joseph has highlighted the importance of Dominica educators investing in higher degrees.

“I say this because we need more research in Dominica about our education,” she said. “We need Dominica educators to invest time and scholarly work in discovering our own problems and assisting the education system.”

Joseph, who was the keynote speaker at the Dominica Association of Teachers (DAT) 20th AGM recently, made a plea for appointment and promotion of teachers who have invested in their education.

“As much as I support teachers taking the initiative and doing degrees and training programmes, we have to be real,” she remarked. “Education cost money and if someone is going to make an investment they should expect the returns to be worth it.”

According to Joseph, it is disheartening to continually be struggling on a small salary forcing to make ends meet and at the same time trying to develop one’s self by waiting in line for appointments not knowing where he or she stands.

“If we have to be honest, we must admit that like nurses, Dominican teachers are looking for opportunities elsewhere,” she stated.

Joseph said further that the pointing of fingers and playing the blame game is not helping anybody.

“We have to do better by our teachers because if we don’t, we will lose the good ones,” she said.

Joseph believes that teachers have to be paid better and degreed teachers have to be paid, “much much better.”

“It is as simple as that,” she stated.