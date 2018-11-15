Minister for Environment, Climate Resilience, Disaster Management and Urban Renewal, Joseph Isaac, has told young entrepreneurs that going into business is about sacrifice and setting priorities.

Isaac, who also represented Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit, was addressing the 14th graduation ceremony of the Dominica Youth Business Trust (DYBT) held at the Goodwill Parish Hall on Wednesday.

“It doesn’t matter what your idea is, you have to believe in your idea, do your research and stay focused. So trust me when I say that once you can remain patient, determined and always willing to adopt new strategies and approaches to remain relevant, to include innovating ideas, you will succeed,” he said. “But I don’t want to give you the impression that it is all a bed of roses. Entrepreneurship and going into business is really about sacrifice and setting priorities.”

He explained that when one has $5000 to spend to buy a piece of equipment, for example,” if you are doing agro-processing and you need a small pasteurizer, do you buy the small pasteurizer or you take it to ‘sewo’ for two weekends and you blow $1000 and then you don’t have enough to be able to buy that equipment.”

According to Isaac, in the long-term, the sacrifice yields the reward of getting more out of what one has put in.

Meantime, Youth minister, Justina Charles, said the ceremony is another milestone in the lives of young people.

“You have reached a milestone in your life and you are just starting to walk-the-walk,” she said.

Charles said that there are many areas in which young people can be empowered and it is the need to that is “critical” She said government also needs to create an enabling environment to facilitate this process.

Charles highlighted the need to address youth unemployment and under-employment and to transform the lives and the socio-economic landscape of young people and their families.

She advises the youth to take seriously the opportunities that are afforded to them.

“Because we talk about youth empowerment, but if you are not receptive, if you are not open to receiving what is made available for you, it’s going to be useless,” Charles remarked.

Thirty potential and existing entrepreneurs will receive certification for completing the two-week Entrepreneurial Development Programme and the three-day Small Business Assistant Facility. Forty-four entrepreneurs will also be certified for attaining training which was sponsored by Promotion of Regional Opportunities for Produce through Enterprises and Linkages [PROPEL].