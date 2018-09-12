The Dominica Meteorological Service has said that it will issue a flood warning for Dominica as Tropical Storm Isaac draws nearer to Dominica.

A Tropical Storm Warning remains in effect for Dominica. A tropical storm warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected within 24 hours in this case.

At 11am, Tropical Storm Isaac was located near latitude 15.0 degrees north and longitude 54.7 degrees west or about 440 miles east of Dominica. Isaac is moving westward at 17 mph with maximum sustained winds near 60 mph with higher gusts. Some further weakening is expected but Isaac should remain a tropical storm as it passes over or near to Dominica on Thursday.

Residents are advised to closely monitor the progress of Isaac and to make all the necessary preparations for the arrival of this system.

A rain band ahead of Tropical Storm Isaac is expected to generate an increase in cloudiness, scattered showers and possible isolated thunderstorm activity, across the Lesser Antilles, today. A flood warning will be in effect as of 6 pm. People in areas prone to flooding, landslides and falling rocks should be vigilant and should exercise extreme caution. A further deterioration in conditions is anticipated tonight into Thursday as Isaac draws nearer to the islands.

Rough seas are expected during the next 12 hours with wave height increasing up to 10.0ft.

A High-Surf Advisory and Small-Craft Warning will be in effect from 6pm Wednesday September 12, 2018 until further notice.