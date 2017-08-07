The Meteorological Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for Dominica until 6 a.m. Friday August 4th, 2017

Lingering moisture and instability associated with a strong tropical wave are currently affecting the Lesser Antilles. This has been generating cloudy to overcast conditions with moderate and isolated heavy showers, periods of rain and isolated thunderstorm activity across Dominica during the past 3 days.

The activity is forecast to continue to affect the island over the next 12 hours. The current model projected rainfall is for accumulations in excess of 3 inches or over 76mm with higher amounts especially in elevated areas during the period.

Due to the already saturated nature of the soils, persons in areas that are prone to flooding, landslide and falling rocks should be vigilant and take all precautionary measures to protect life and property as flash flooding is possible. Be extremely cautious if you must cross bridges or use vulnerable roadways.

A Flash Flood Watch means flash flooding is possible.

The Meteorological Service will continue to monitor the situation and the Flood Watch will be updated as necessary.