Hurricane conditions could be affecting Dominica within 36 to 48 hours as this country remains under a Hurricane Watch with the imminent approach of Tropical Storm Isaac which could again intensify to hurricane as it reaches this country.

At 5:00 p.m, the center of Tropical Storm “Isaac” was centered near 14.6°N 51.3°W or about 675 MI… 1085 KM east of Dominica. Isaac is moving towards the west at about 17 mph…28 km/h. Maximum sustained winds are near 70 mph…110 km/h.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles…(165 km) from the center.

Current projections suggest that the center of Isaac is expected to pass over or near Dominica Thursday afternoon.

At this time there is still some uncertainty with respect to the intensity of the system. Although it is now classified as a strong tropical storm, some re-strengthening is “possible”, and it could become a hurricane again as it approaches the island.