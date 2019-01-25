The restoration of 9 feeder roads in Dominica funded by the European Union (EU) for the Banana Accompanying Measures (BAM) programme has not been completed.

Minister for Agriculture, Reginald Austrie, said although they are trying to do some temporary improvements to those roads, they require the government’s assistance in finding the necessary resources.

Austrie said the rules that were made by the (EU) had to be followed but he added that some roads were left in a bad condition.

“Some of those roads were awarded to St. Lucia constructors and the consultant was a St. Lucian consultant but [those] were the rules of the European union and we had to go in that direction,” he said.

“Some of those roads have been left in a state and I want to speak specifically to the Mango Gutter Road in Wesley and the Middle Ridge Road in Calibishie. These two roads were funded under the BAM and it’s really depressing and sad to see the stress that the farmers have to go through,” the minister said. “Supervision was not properly done, the quality of work leaves a lot to be desired and that programme has been shut down to the point the government is not collecting the information.”

Those feeder roads also include the Montine, Syndicate, Bois Bellevue, and the Ti Grand Fond Road, among others.

Austrie also said that he is ‘greatly disappointed’ that the validation exercises for farmers has not begun. He said they encountered a few difficulties in the process.

“I must say that I am disappointed that this exercise is still ongoing and should have already been completed, but I’ve been given a number of reasons why we couldn’t complete it in a shorter period of time,” he explained.

He added, “Some of those I don’t accept, but let the work go on….the validation exercise will tell us exactly what we want to know. One of the problems we had following Maria is we didn’t have sufficient data and information that would give us the information that was required so we could be quick and informed decisions as to how we move with the sector.”

He said his ministry is giving priority to the establishment of a database that will make it easier to access important information about farmers on the island.

“And that data base would not only reside with the Ministry of Agriculture which is the productive arm of the sector but also with the marketing arm which would be DEXIA and its branches to ensure that we can have timely information,” Austrie said.