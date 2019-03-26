As the Catholic Lenten Retreat for men opened at the Canefield Chapel, on Monday night, 26th March, under the theme, “Stewardship a Way of Life”, Retreat Master, Fr. Albert Smith from St Lucia extended an invitation to all men to come to this Lenten Retreat in preparation for making their Easter Duty.

The Canefield Retreat is for the four adjoining Parishes from St Anne (Mahaut), to Fatima (Newtown), including St. Alphonsus (Pottersville ), and the Cathedral Parish. The Men’s Retreat will continue at Canefield Chapel on Tuesday night, 26th March starting at 6:30 pm, and will move to St Alphonsus Church, Pottersville for the following three nights, from Wednesday 27th to Friday March 29th.

The retreat starts at 6:30 each night, with the praying of The Rosary, and continues with Praise and Worship, collection of dry goods for the poor and needy, Homily, Testimonies, and special blessings. There will also be opportunities for Confession.

Who is a Steward

In his homily Monday night, Retreat Master Fr Albert, in answer to the question “Who is a Steward?”, told the men that we are all Stewards, and we should look at everything we have as gifts from God. Fr Albert added, “Everything we have is a gift from God:- life, health, talents, they are gifts from God. Children, husband, wife, they are gifts from God. Land, money, house, car, they are all gifts from God. They are not ours. We are just Stewards, with a responsibility to care for them and use them to serve each other.”

Each night, Fr. Albert in his Homily will share with the men, simple ways to make the Retreat theme “Stewardship a Way of Life”, their way of life.

For further info contact:- Donald Rolle 1 767 235 2368-Chairman Retreat Committee or Norris Prevost 1767 275 3420- Member.