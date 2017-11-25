Discover Dominica Authority is pleased to announce that steady progress is being made to ensure that Dominica’s most popular natural sites and attractions are accessible to the public. The Forestry, Wildlife and National Parks Division, alongside various local and regional partners have been working diligently to clear some of our most iconic sites. These include the Trafalgar Falls, Syndicate Nature Trail, Emerald Pool, Fort Shirley, Indian River and the Botanic Gardens. While most of the sites are still officially closed, work is ongoing to ensure their readiness to receive visitors by January 1, 2018. Voluntourism packages with a focus on trail clearing are being offered by Cool Breeze Tours and the Tamarind Tree Hotel.

To date, twenty-two (22) properties are open to provide accommodation services to visitors. Some amenities available at these properties will be limited but most have the ability to provide water and electricity. The properties are Atlantique View Resort, Caribbean Seaview Apartments, Classique International, Coffeeriver Cottages, Emerald View Apartments, Hibiscus Valley Inn, Le Petit Paradis, Picard Beach Cottages, Picard Family Guest House, Pointe Baptiste Guest House, Portsmouth Beach Hotel, Rejens Hotel, St. James Bed & Breakfast, Suite Pepper Cottage, Sunset Bay Club, Tamarind Tree Hotel & Restaurant, The Champs, La Flamboyant Hotel, Seaworld Guest House, St. Aimie’s Guest House, Roseau Valley and 3 Rivers Eco Lodge & Rosalie Forest Eco Lodge.

Visitors can travel to Dominica via Puerto Rico, St. Maarten, Barbados, St. Croix, St. Thomas and Antigua with connections on LIAT Airlines, Seaborne Airlines Coastal Air, TIA and WINAIR. L’Express des Iles fast ferry service also provides connections via St. Lucia, Martinique and Guadeloupe. Detailed information on scheduling can be obtained from www.liat.com, www.seaborneairlines.com, www.fly-winair.sx, www.express-des-iles.com, www.tia2000.com.

***

For more information on Dominica, contact Discover Dominica Authority at 1-767- 448-2045; or, visit Dominica’s official website: www.DiscoverDominica.com, follow Dominica on Twitter and Facebook and watch our videos on YouTube. Post Hurricane Maria updates are also available at http://dominicaupdate.com.