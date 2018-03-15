Four people have been found dead in the rubble of a collapsed pedestrian bridge in South Florida, the Miami-Dade County fire chief said.

Fire Chief Dave Downey said at a news briefing Thursday evening that four deceased people had been found at the scene by first responders.

He also said nine victims were removed “early on” and taken to hospitals. But he did not elaborate on their conditions.

He said “search and rescue mode” is continuing after nightfall.

