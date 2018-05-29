A new study has been released that says more than 5,000 people may have died in Puerto Rico due to Hurricane Maria. This figure completely dwarfs the government estimate of 64 as it is over 70 times larger according to a St. Kitts & Nevis Observer report.

The new study which was released on Tuesday from the New England Journal of Medicine says that an adjusted statistic could point to as many as 5,740 more deaths than the official estimate.

In a random selection of 3,299 households, questions were asked about all deaths and their causes of death since the September 20th to the end of December 2017.

Earlier indications seemed to signal that the death toll was grossly underestimated. A New York Times concluded that over 1,000 people had died due to the storm. Although unrelated to the current findings, this prompted governor Ricardo Rosselló to order a review and recount of the death toll.

