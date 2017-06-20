Investigations have commenced into a motor vehicle collision which occurred at Fortune that involved three motor vehicles and resulted in minor injuries to two individuals and serious injuries to one.

The collision occurred around 3:50 pm on Saturday, June 17th, 2017, involving a Toyota RAV-4, registration number PE314 owned and at the time was being driven by Christabel Charles of Fortune, a truck with registration number TJ228 owned by Dominica Solid Waste Cooperation and at the time was being driven by Davidson Charles of Gutter Village.

An HRV, registration number PT189 was also involved and is owned and at the time was being driven by Clarence Dyer of Newtown.

According to Police PRO, Inspector Pellam Jno Baptiste, at the time of the collision, PT189 and TJ228 were traveling in a northerly direction while PE314 was traveling in a southerly direction on the Fortune Road.

“The three drivers sustained injuries and were transported to the Accident and Emergency Department of the Princess Margaret Hospital where they received medical attention,” Jno Baptiste said.

The driver of TJ228 and PE314 were treated and discharged while the driver of PT189 was admitted with head injuries.

“Investigations are ongoing.” Jno Baptiste remarked.