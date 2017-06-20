Accident at Fortune leaves one man seriously injuredDominica News Online - Tuesday, June 20th, 2017 at 9:26 AM
Investigations have commenced into a motor vehicle collision which occurred at Fortune that involved three motor vehicles and resulted in minor injuries to two individuals and serious injuries to one.
The collision occurred around 3:50 pm on Saturday, June 17th, 2017, involving a Toyota RAV-4, registration number PE314 owned and at the time was being driven by Christabel Charles of Fortune, a truck with registration number TJ228 owned by Dominica Solid Waste Cooperation and at the time was being driven by Davidson Charles of Gutter Village.
An HRV, registration number PT189 was also involved and is owned and at the time was being driven by Clarence Dyer of Newtown.
According to Police PRO, Inspector Pellam Jno Baptiste, at the time of the collision, PT189 and TJ228 were traveling in a northerly direction while PE314 was traveling in a southerly direction on the Fortune Road.
“The three drivers sustained injuries and were transported to the Accident and Emergency Department of the Princess Margaret Hospital where they received medical attention,” Jno Baptiste said.
The driver of TJ228 and PE314 were treated and discharged while the driver of PT189 was admitted with head injuries.
“Investigations are ongoing.” Jno Baptiste remarked.
4 Comments
hope you make it oyo.
I can’t believe that they’re actually labeling an open dump truck as a “Garbage Truck.” Welcome to the next level.
While I sympathize with those concerned, theTraffic Department needs to do its investigations into whether ALL licenses (vehicles and drivers) were in order at the time of the accident. Too often some licenses are not in order when these accidents occur. So, Traffic Department investigate fully
Once again my sympathies to all concerned
Another accident? The saying, “When it rains it pours.” Drivers must exercise caution when driving and also when turning corners. If it is raining they should know to decrease their speed. Drivers must watch left and right and watch out for other vehicles. This also means to keep your eyes on the road and what you are doing – driving. Do not be distracted by other matters. Do not play your radio loud in your vehicles. This could also be distracting.
Accident kills, injures and maims. Consider the cost to insurance companies.
The government will have to ensure that a speed limit be established throughout the country. If this were done, probably there would be no accidents or less of them.
I hope those who are injured will soon recover.