A man was reportedly killed in an accident at Antrim on Monday morning.
DNO understands the man was a bus driver from Petite Soufriere.
The circumstances surrounding the accident are unknown at this time.
There was a backup of traffic at Antrim because of the accident.
This story is still developing.
7 Comments
Gone too soon. Rip johnnie
i dont even know why i come on here. all ur news start and end the same way. ‘circumstances are unknown” and rarely follow up on details. cbn4 already has all details in their reports. smh. what yall give me here i sign on fb on any random page and get more info. bye dno
So very sad RIP.
Dear Admin. please elaborate for me the status of your news gathering. Do you merely report what has been given by the various P.R.O.s, or do you actually have reporters who investigate, and look into these stories to be able to provide your readers with a more concise, complete, and informative relation of the subject at hand. Do you have on staff an “investigative reporter”? I ask this so that I can better comprehend the perspective of the “news” that you disseminate.
Thanks
thank you for Blurring out.
RIP Johnnie my friend. Gone too soon but only Jah knows. To his family, hold strong…
Assertive like Ma Maria!
This is the same stretch of road where a tourist was killed a couple of years ago.
The cause of the accident is as yet unknown, but what I do know is that vehicles continue to overtake on this blind corner.