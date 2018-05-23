In formation reaching DNO indicates that a motor vehicle – a Honda HRV – ran off the road in Belles this afternoon and ended up in the river.

A resident of the community who spoke with DNO said that the driver and one passenger who were in the vehicle at the time, were both taken to the Princess Margaret Hospital.

He said that they did not appear to have sustained any serious external injuries. However, DNO has not been able to independently ascertain the extent of their injuries.