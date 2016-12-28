An accident involving two vehicles has taken place at Belles on Wednesday morning, according to report reaching DNO.

The exact cause of the accident is unknown at this time.

Reports are that the two vehicles are now in a river in the area.

It is unknown whether those in the vehicles were injured during the accident.

A section of Dr. Nicholas Liverpool Highway in Belles was severely compromised in early November due to rains from a trough system which was affecting the island.

DNO will provide updates on this accident as information becomes available.