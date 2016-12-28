Accident in BellesDominica News Online - Wednesday, December 28th, 2016 at 10:24 AM
An accident involving two vehicles has taken place at Belles on Wednesday morning, according to report reaching DNO.
The exact cause of the accident is unknown at this time.
Reports are that the two vehicles are now in a river in the area.
It is unknown whether those in the vehicles were injured during the accident.
A section of Dr. Nicholas Liverpool Highway in Belles was severely compromised in early November due to rains from a trough system which was affecting the island.
DNO will provide updates on this accident as information becomes available.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
6 Comments
How many more accidents like this have to occur before whomever is in charge of public works realize something has to be done?
Once I see the ‘TL’ on both vehicles, I know its rentals and the drivers were speeding cuz they don’t give a ****. I’m not being negative, but people in rentals are more likely to get into accidents, over take 2 vehicles, overtake in corners etc just because its not there vehicle.
People at the rental companies should put a governor in their vehicle so that it cant go above a certain speed. Just saying this is a solution, or eventually your business will go under.
@bro..
I agree with you…I just responded to someone blaming public works. The people driving these rentals drive MAD and CRAZY…it is seen daily….alway overtaking….the persons renting these vehicles need to be more strict and apply more measures controls to ensure the persons renting drive responsibly.
OMG!! Hope no one got injured and that all is well.
HOTEP!
a backward no railings country with dangerous unsecured roads.
Hope that they had their sit belts on