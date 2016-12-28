Accident in BellesDominica News Online - Wednesday, December 28th, 2016 at 10:24 AM
An accident involving two vehicles has taken place at Belles on Wednesday morning, according to report reaching DNO.
The exact cause of the accident is unknown at this time.
Reports are that the two vehicles are now in a river in the area.
It is unknown whether those in the vehicles were injured during the accident.
A section of Dr. Nicholas Liverpool Highway in Belles was severely compromised in early November due to rains from a trough system which was affecting the island.
DNO will provide updates on this accident as information becomes available.
35 Comments
DNO; This road has been in this exact state following Tropical Erika 17 months ago. The road condition as shown in the inserted pictures has nothing to do with November’s Trough.
This is a clear example of abdication of basis duty by the Labour party government
You ignorant Dominicans need to stop! Stop making all these accusations and assumptions. There are multiple reasons why ppl get into accidents. I actually know he reasons for the accidents, and first of all they were two seperate accidents. Not related at all! Alcohol nor speeding was involved, so when you have nothing better to say, do as your parents taught you and be quiet!!!!! Be happy and thankful that no one was deathly injured and keep it at that. If it was your son or daughter you would have something different to say. Stop being so negative and bad mind. Share positivity and love in 2017 and leave all this bad ways in 2016. Happy new year!
I hope you spreading the love too
Our government ministry of works has it’s work cut out for the next 5 to 10 years.
From riverstone to the last bridge in belles before the bus stop.
De road has been seriously compromised!
De entire cabinet and de Minister responsible are fully aware of the problem!
De finance minister is also prime Minister….He decides where money goes…..To hell with priorities!
These issues caused by Erika!
16 months after the storm I see bridge building in Roseau and a trucking company doing engineering and construction on a road that cost this country US$100,000,000.
Gardahkan has a contractual obligation to fullfill on the Bois diable to Delices road.
I always say that these accident haven’t reached the home of a cabinet member or relative………Then we will see action!!!!!
Realistically you better not leave that and other eyesore till next general election!
I noticed the government shunned de people in the south east.
Is just a couple hundred people man…We can fix that…
The rentals were moving in the same direction as considerable speed, I wonder what were they transporting or going to pick up.
Hmmmm…interesting….!!!
omg! lets hope everything is alright with the drivers. And in light of this the roads needs to fixed with railings and guards or something.
Oh wow! Speculation at its best! For those of you assuming that both drivers were speeding because they were “in rentals” and were trying to “overtake one another” let it be known that those 2 two accidents are not related and they both happened within 30 mins of each other. Maybe they were overtaking jumbie! 😒 What are the chances? Still Speculate on that! Anyways, since u guys are more concerned about the rentals….. both of them are alive and well and with very minor bruises. Let’s give the lord thanks for that!
And I meant judgement… before I get eaten alive for my minor grammatical errors
So, if you know the full story let’s have it so people can stop speculating. If you can not say or don’t want to say is better you keep, quiet because you only making it worse with your veiled disclosure. Typical Dominican.
We need some good news, i hear it have diamonds in belles.
In DA you cannot drive and doe drink. All de ax-C- dents happening in Dominica (in my recent memory) is in, or by water – River or sea. You know what dat means? We need to be washed from our sins. Our vehicles are washed but we’re not. Eh heh…
That was the problem, they were sitting on them instead of securing them to their “seat”!
OMG Roads collapsing, bridge dropping, vehicle accidents, and fire blazing, will things ever get better in Dominica?
Shame on skerrit for taking so long to fix the roads any more deaths will be on your shoulders.
Yall think Skerrit is God…stop that foolish talk man
HRv drivers
Who wrote this? So, the reporter is unsure of what happened, but includes the fact that the road was compromised. Are these things related? Stupes….Hope the people instead safe.
We calling on the police to perform more patrols for persons speeding. They can do surprise checks of the roads in the country to. I mean this can be a daunting task as everywhere cannot be monitored but man…these accidents are becoming numerous mainly due to speeding and careless driving…..everytime I drive on those roads someone overtaking me..someone coming close to the back of my car…impatient..ready to overtake and Roseau just dere…
PLEASE….POLICE…help with this…clamp down more…start with under the cliff and move further out from there…
START SOMEWHERE!!…
How many more accidents like this have to occur before whomever is in charge of public works realize something has to be done?
I agree with you somewhat but do not entirely blame the roads, IS THE WAY WE DRIVE!!! . The amount of crazyness I saw for the weekend is unbelievable and the irony of this is mostly rentals. So much overtaking… I lived in Miami for years, they have excellent roads but sadly their accidents are numerous and terrible. As said it boils down to the way we drive.
Well said!!
Regardless, we should have guard rails in a location like that. I also note that were those rails were installed and got damaged or dislocatedl for some other reason, they have not been replaced. It is wonderful to build new roads but if there is no regular maintenance they become a death trap because we are lured into a temptation to drive faster than we should under the circumstance.
Once I see the ‘TL’ on both vehicles, I know its rentals and the drivers were speeding cuz they don’t give a ****. I’m not being negative, but people in rentals are more likely to get into accidents, over take 2 vehicles, overtake in corners etc just because its not there vehicle.
People at the rental companies should put a governor in their vehicle so that it cant go above a certain speed. Just saying this is a solution, or eventually your business will go under.
@bro..
I agree with you…I just responded to someone blaming public works. The people driving these rentals drive MAD and CRAZY…it is seen daily….alway overtaking….the persons renting these vehicles need to be more strict and apply more measures controls to ensure the persons renting drive responsibly.
Well what a judgemental assumption to make. Instead of hoping that the occupants of the vehicles are okay. Smh.
OMG!! Hope no one got injured and that all is well.
HOTEP!
a backward no railings country with dangerous unsecured roads.
i as a foreigner living in Dominica for the past 20yrs know that the roads are not to blame.granted they are not the best in the world, but what are you comparing them to? there are a lot of first world countries that have even more dangerous roads than us. the blame is solely the responsibility of the driver and the common sense he/she does/doesn’t have. look at this video which show some first world countries with dangerous roads. good viewing. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VdoAFK3FD1Y.
Rubish comment.
@forkit.
The name you chose sounds like you are backward and your vocabulary is limited !!
i would like to know who actually LIKED this comment…..
if you dont have nothing good to say, dont say anything…. smh
You have forgotten the cruise passenger, who got killed on our road not so long ago and the others that were severely injured with her? Ask visitors what they think of our roads and the conditions they are in. Address your comments to those visitors if you don’t like what the locals have to say.
Hope that they had their sit belts on