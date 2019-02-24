Accident in MeroDominica News Online - Sunday, February 24th, 2019 at 12:38 PM
DNO has received photos of a vehicle that appears to have been very badly damaged in an accident which occurred in the Mero area.
There is no confirmed information on injuries at this time. We will update with reliable information as soon as it is received.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.