Accident leaves large section of west coast without powerDominica News Online - Friday, October 26th, 2018 at 9:13 AM
An accident early on Friday morning has left large sections of the west coast without power.
It took place in St. Joseph.
The exact circumstances surrounding the accident are unknown at this time.
It is unknown whether there were injuries.
On its Facebook page, power company DOMLEC confirmed that a wide section of the west coast was without electricity.
It appears that a pole and a transformer were affected by the accident.
Motorists were urged to drive with extreme caution in the area.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
4 Comments
Diasporians be careful on the road do not drink and drive.
Many of these wires can be placed underground and minimize these inconveniences to households. I could not even iron my clothes this morning. To add insult to all of this there is traffic delays between a gas station and a mining company in Canefield as two vehicles left that unlit section of the highway and anchored in the drain. There is a dangerous illusion around that bend of the road where one will believe that the road is actually wider because of the unpaved sidewalk with steel rebars looking like a wall. DNO this is dangerous and you should be taking photos of this risk to all drivers and the lack of street lights from there all the way to the Old Mill. There is also a need for a railing on the section of the road opposite the Old Mill. I only hope it will not have to be a Minister or their relative to get injured in that area for there to be given much needed attention
Blame the diaspora. The last time I was in Dominica for the creole festivities in 2014, I saw numerous accidents. Locals were blaming the influx of vacationers for the increase in the accident rate, whether it was caused by them or not.
The highways do not have sufficient lights. My goodness even with street lights the authorities playing politics with. Shame