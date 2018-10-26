An accident early on Friday morning has left large sections of the west coast without power.

It took place in St. Joseph.

The exact circumstances surrounding the accident are unknown at this time.

It is unknown whether there were injuries.

On its Facebook page, power company DOMLEC confirmed that a wide section of the west coast was without electricity.

It appears that a pole and a transformer were affected by the accident.

Motorists were urged to drive with extreme caution in the area.