Driver says vehicle hit a stone

A motor vehicle accident occurred on the Cochrane road sometime after 9:00 this morning.

A source told DNO that the driver reported that he was travelling towards Cochrane when the vehicle he was driving hit a stone on the side of the road. As a result, the left front tire of his vehicle was cut.

This apparently caused the vehicle to go out of control and flip over in the road.

No serious injury has been reported.