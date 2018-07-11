Accident on Cochrane roadDominica News Online - Wednesday, July 11th, 2018 at 1:01 PM
A motor vehicle accident occurred on the Cochrane road sometime after 9:00 this morning.
A source told DNO that the driver reported that he was travelling towards Cochrane when the vehicle he was driving hit a stone on the side of the road. As a result, the left front tire of his vehicle was cut.
This apparently caused the vehicle to go out of control and flip over in the road.
No serious injury has been reported.
This information is wrong…lol..i was on tgat vehicle..we were not going to cochrane at all…we were going to marigot and it was raining driving very slowly we shifted to let another vehucle pass and then bumped into the stone..it wasnt evn hard just a bump but for some reason was enough to flip us over myltiple times.
I find that strange that there was an accident there cause this part of the road s suppose to be closed. There is a major road poject taking place there . It was announced on the radio. Some of you drivers are too troublesome. Use the Antrim Road. Smh
that’s on the Antrim route….however, it’s funny how a vehicle could turn over in the location thou.
“major road project taking place there” but you not from Dominica!! Ask any airport taxi operator where they passing every day????
This is actually on the amtrim road, the Caption is wrong, the acccident is at the entrance to the cockrane road from the antrim end
I really hope this time around this lazy,useless Parl Rep is voted out by a large margin.In 2014 he made it with the help of overseas vote,but he scraped through only by the skin of his teeth.This time he should be skinned like a roasted cat.These guys have failed Dominica.They are hindrances to progress of this poor and indigent country.
Where The Wicked Rule,The People Mourn. This DLP is a Wicked and Evil Party.
I blame Colin. All he does is sit down and eat tax payers money, while residents of Cochrane suffer on these poorly designed roads. Welcome to the next level. Drive by shootings in broad day light, bodies floating at sea and vehicular accidents all day and everyday. Labor is working hard to kill Dominicans, one by one.
Shut up fool and do something ur self jack tail
That’s they business, if it was bothering them they would have changed it
Anthony P.Ismael – are you the new Francisco??? blamer, hater, not a constructive criticizer; You can say something better and give alternative recommendations. ALAS poor petit!
I don’t think that he is new; the two of them have been walking side by side for a long, long time now. The name is just slightly changed.
You should read what this Francisco person is saying on another forum, things that DNO will not print on their comment board–thanks to God. Those kinds of people are out of this World, you see!