Accidents mar weekendDominica News Online - Monday, June 19th, 2017 at 9:25 AM
A series of vehicular accidents have marred the just concluded weekend in Dominica.
Unofficial counts by DNO show at least five accidents took place in various sections of the island.
No fatalities were reported.
On Saturday there was an accident involving a garbage truck and two other vehicles in Fortune.
Reports are that the truck hit two vehicles, pushing one over the side to the lower road.
On Saturday night, another accident took place in Canefield.
That one involved another vehicle and a car.
Also on Saturday, an accident was reported close to Hara Agencies in Roseau.
On Saturday night, another was reported in Bath Estate.
On Sunday night an accident was also reported in Colihaut.
DNO is seeking information from the police on the accidents and will provide information as it becomes available.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
13 Comments
Yet, when we pray for our country and its people; fools call us hypocrites. The driving road test procedures need to be investigated. Some folks who do not deserve to be driving have drivers license. Must be buying the license and putting innocent people’s lives in serious danger.
The accident involving the red car did not occur in Picard. It occurred in Canefield and the other vehicle heavily damaged was a SUV not a bus.
With all the police vehicles & motorcycles which the police have, I am not see the reasons for them not having traffic patrols and also to monitor the motorist.
Let’s stop hiring all this police for security of personal and the life of the people at hand.
Do you believe that Police patrols will prevent accidents. While I agree that patrols are needed, it is the carelessness of some drivers that cause the accidents. Some accidents are sometimes unavoidable, but if our drivers drive with more attention, we will have less accidents.
I rebuke your statement in Jesus name, we are a bless country and we will move forward and prosper inspite of.
The curse is on you and what you wish for Dominica I double that for you. Repent before it is to late.
hmmmph poor driving skills,drunk drivers,vehicles just crossing infront of vehicles, as for them vespers all those little boys acting the same!lord have mercy.
Has anyone ever ben charged and convicted in Dominica for DUI (alcohol or drugs) in Dominica? As far as I know the police don’t even employ breathelisers or follow-up blood tests. I rest my case your honour.
I keep telling you all a Curse on Dominica, they lucky they escape with their lives, Erika pt 2 coming up soon
hope you going down on your knees and pray. Dominicans just need to be more cautious. allu wishing bad on allu own birth country. such a shame
A curse on urself NT Dominica. Cuz I’m a Dominican. Speak n think positive. Smh.
You must be a very sick individual!
Dominica is not cursed be careful with your words my friend!
Erica part 2 will fall in your own camp!